Coal scam case: Ex-secy HC Gupta, two others awarded two-year prison term; granted bail immediately

Besides the jail term, the court also imposed a fine of Rs one lakh on the three government officials convicted.

Former coal secretary H C Gupta was on Monday awarded a two-year prison term for his alleged involvement in a coal scam. The sentence, awarded to Gupta as well as senior government officials K S Kropha and K C Samaria, was delivered by a special court in New Delhi. All convicts were, however, granted bail on the same day. They will now be able to challenge their sentence in the High Court.

Special CBI Judge Bharat Parasher also slapped a penalty of Rs one lakh on each of the convicted persons. The court also fined private company Kamal Sponge Steel and Power Ltd an amount of Rs one crore.

The company’s managing director Pawan Kumar Ahluwalia has been given a prison sentence of three years, along with a fine of Rs 30 lakh.

The government officials were convicted by the special court on Friday for their involvement in the coal scam case for discrepancies in coal block allocation of Thesgora-B Rudrapuri in Madhya Pradesh, favouring a private company.

Gupta and the other officials were on Friday charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the IPC. The other allegations levelled against them were abuse of power, gaining monetary leverage regardless of public interest as well as criminal conspiracy. The charge of criminal breach of trust by a government official against Gupta, however, was later dropped by the court.

