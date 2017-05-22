Coal scam case: Ex-secy HC Gupta, two others awarded two-year prison term; granted bail immediately

Former coal secretary H C Gupta was on Monday awarded a two-year prison term for his alleged involvement in a coal scam. The sentence, awarded to Gupta as well as senior government officials K S Kropha and K C Samaria, was delivered by a special court in New Delhi. All convicts were, however, granted bail on the same day. They will now be able to challenge their sentence in the High Court.
Special CBI Judge Bharat Parasher also slapped a penalty of Rs one lakh on each of the convicted persons. The court also fined private company Kamal Sponge Steel and Power Ltd an amount of Rs one crore.
The company’s managing director Pawan Kumar Ahluwalia has been given a prison sentence of three years, along with a fine of Rs 30 lakh.
The government officials were convicted by the special court on Friday for their involvement in the coal scam case for discrepancies in coal block allocation of Thesgora-B Rudrapuri in Madhya Pradesh, favouring a private company.
Gupta and the other officials were on Friday charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the IPC. The other allegations levelled against them were abuse of power, gaining monetary leverage regardless of public interest as well as criminal conspiracy. The charge of criminal breach of trust by a government official against Gupta, however, was later dropped by the court.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now
- May 22, 2017 at 3:24 pmModi ji ab to aap PM hain congress Nahi hai. Desh ka vikas khoob ho raha hai. Lagta hai acha paisa donate kiya hai in dono ne BJP sewa me.Reply
- May 22, 2017 at 3:22 pmHC Gupta gets jail term but the man who knows the art of taking bath wearing a raincoat still roams free. #CoalGateReply
- May 22, 2017 at 3:13 pmThe court has further said that Manmohan Singh , then also holding the charge of Coal Ministry was misguided by these officials. After hearing this verdict, Modi has decided to resign as all his allegations against Manmohan Singh during 2014 election campaign have proved wrong. I appreciate Modi's honesty in politics except that he allowed Vijay Mallya to run away from the country under the very nose of CBI.Reply
- May 22, 2017 at 3:25 pmMallya fled the nation before an arrwst warrant was issued. No law can stop a person from flying. Modi ji is doing his best to beong him back . He has got bail now in a uL court. Govt went a step further for his exradition.Reply