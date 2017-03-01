Coal blocks allocation scam: CBI court to hear matter of re-investigation

The scam dates back to 1993 when the Centre allocated coal blocks to private companies during 1993-2010. The scam dates back to 1993 when the Centre allocated coal blocks to private companies during 1993-2010.

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court will on Wednesday hear the matter of re-investigation in the coal blocks allocation scam.

Union Human Resource and Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javadekar and Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir had filed a plea asking for a re-investigation in the matter.

The plea was filed in response to the closure report sought by the two Union Ministers.

The Supreme Court had earlier asked the duo for their final submission in the case.

On not being satisfied with the closure report, the two leaders sought for a re-investigation.

However, the apex court had in 2014 termed these allocations illegal.It was on the complaint filed by Javadekar and Ahir in 2012 that the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) ordered a CBI probe into the matter.

Earlier in 2014, apex court set up a special CBI court to try all the cases filed in the coal allocation scam.