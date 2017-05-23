Coal block scam: Chargesheet filed against Naveen Jindal, summoned by court

Former Congress MP Naveen Jindal. (File Photo) Former Congress MP Naveen Jindal. (File Photo)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday filed another chargesheet against former MP Naveen Jindal and five others with regards to the alleged irregularities in the allocation of the Urtan North Coal Block in Madhya Pradesh, news agency ANI reported. According to ANI, a Delhi court, taking cognizance of the chargesheet, also issued summons to Jindal, four others and the Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) company, asking them to appear on September 4.

According to the CBI chargesheet, the accused have been charged under sections of criminal conspiracy and cheating of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The case was related to allocation of Jharkhand’s Amarkonda Murgadangal coal block to Jindal Steel and Gagan Sponge. The CBI has reportedly also sought more time to examine evidence in the coal block scam.

Last month, the CBI had filed a chargesheet against Jindal Steel’s advisor Anand Goel as well. Others in the chargesheet included Gurgaon-based Green Infra’s vice-president Siddharth Madra, Mumbai-based KE International’s Chief Financial Officer Rajeev Aggarwal, Nihar Stocks Limited Director B.S.N. Suryanarayan and Mumbai’s Essar Power Limited Executive vice chairman Sushil Kumar Maroo.

According to CBI, hard disks and letters were sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory. They have also sought examination of handwriting and help of computer experts.

A plea was earlier filed by Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar and Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir seeking a re-investigation into the case. This was reportedly in response to the closure report sought by them. The re-investigation was sought by the two leaders after they were not satisfied with the closure report. The Supreme Court had earlier asked them for their final submission in the case.

The coal allocation scam goes back to 1993 when the Centre had allocated coal blocks to private companies for the period 1993-2010. This allocation, in 2010, was however termed ‘illegal’ by Supreme Court. Following a complaint by Javadekar and Ahir in 2012, the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) ordered a CBI probe into the matter. A special CBI court was set up by the apex court in 2014 try all the cases filed in the coal allocation scam.

