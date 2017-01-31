Coal block allocation: SC rejects former CBI chief’s plea to modify order

Ranjit Sinha. Ranjit Sinha.

The Supreme Court Monday turned down an oral plea by former CBI director Ranjit Sinha to reconsider its order on probing his role over his private meetings with the accused in the coal block allocation scam on the basis of a visitor’s logbook. A bench headed by Justice M B Lokur said the order had already been passed in the matter and that the investigators will look into everything.

The apex court had last week constituted an SIT headed by the current CBI director to look into the allegations of Sinha scuttling the coal scam probes when he was the agency’s chief.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for Sinha, referred to the alleged Sahara-Birla payoff case and that the apex court had not considered the diary entries as cogent material for probe. “The apex court is one. This order was passed after the order in the alleged Sahara-Birla payoff case was given by another bench of the apex court. This order should not have been passed and therefore I am seeking modification of that order,” argued Singh.

The bench, also comprising Justices Kurian Joseph and A K Sikri, denied the request to modify the order. At this, Singh said he would file a formal application seeking modification of the January 23 order.