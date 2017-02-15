Coal block allocation case: ED attaches assets worth Rs 17 crore of Nagpur firm director

The Enforcement Directorate said its probe found that Daga has purchased movable and immovable properties worth Rs 17.17 crore in his name “from the proceeds of crime received on account of sale of coal”. The Enforcement Directorate said its probe found that Daga has purchased movable and immovable properties worth Rs 17.17 crore in his name “from the proceeds of crime received on account of sale of coal”.

Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday attached assets worth Rs 17.17 crore of the Director of a Nagpur-based company in connection with its money laundering probe in the coal blocks allocation case. The agency said it has issued a provisional order against Govinddas Daga of the Ms Central Colieries Company Limited, Nagpur, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). “Daga, Director of Ms Central Colieries Co Ltd Nagpur was involved in cheating the government by submitting application to the Ministry of Coal requesting for allocation of Bellora Takli block II (part of Takli Jena Bellora block) coal block in Chandrapur district for their proposed washing-cum-sponge iron plant without incorporation of the said company.

“Investigation conducted by ED revealed that Ms Central Collieries Company Limited entered into criminal conspiracy with unknown public servants and submitted false information to the authority concerned while applying for a Takli-Jena Bellora coal block in the veil of captive power plant consumption.

“The company did not install the said captive power plant and instead started selling coal in open market to different coal traders which was against the policy of allocation of the aforesaid coal block,” the ED alleged. The agency said its probe found that Daga has purchased movable and immovable properties worth Rs 17.17 crore in his name “from the proceeds of crime received on account of sale of coal”. “The same have been put under attachment now,” it said, adding the probe in this case is on.