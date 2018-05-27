Sri Lankan Airlines Plane carrying 227 hits runway light at Cochin airport, passengers safe

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 27, 2018 8:15:17 pm
In a close shave for 227 passengers onboard, a Sri Lankan Airlines flight made a narrow escape after hitting the runway lights at Cochin airport during takeoff on Sunday. Following the incident, the flight UL-168 was cancelled after the wheels of the aircraft suffered damages, news agency ANI reported.
The runway was closed for a brief period of time, after which the operations were resumed. No passengers were injured in the incident.
