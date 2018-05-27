Sri Lankan Airlines Plane carrying 227 hits runway light at Cochin airport, passengers safe

No passengers were injured in the incident. (Representational Image) No passengers were injured in the incident. (Representational Image)

In a close shave for 227 passengers onboard, a Sri Lankan Airlines flight made a narrow escape after hitting the runway lights at Cochin airport during takeoff on Sunday. Following the incident, the flight UL-168 was cancelled after the wheels of the aircraft suffered damages, news agency ANI reported.

The runway was closed for a brief period of time, after which the operations were resumed. No passengers were injured in the incident.

