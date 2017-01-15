CMs Raman Singh, Raghubar Das discuss ways to curb naxal issue

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh and his Jharkhand counterpart Raghubar Das on Sunday discussed modalities for better inter-state coordination and information sharing in the border area of the two neighbouring states. (Source: File Photo) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh and his Jharkhand counterpart Raghubar Das on Sunday discussed modalities for better inter-state coordination and information sharing in the border area of the two neighbouring states. (Source: File Photo)

In a bid to curb the menace of left wing extremism, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh and his Jharkhand counterpart Raghubar Das on Sunday discussed modalities for better inter-state coordination and information sharing in the border area of the two neighbouring states. The discussion was held here at the official residence of Chief Minister Singh, while Jharkhand CM was on visit of Chhattisgarh on Sunday, an official here said.

During discussions, Singh said Chhattisgarh shares a long border with Jharkhand (in its northern part) and better coordination between the forces of the two states would help in strengthening the surveillance system on the inter-state border and thereby controlling naxal activities, an official release issued here said. “Naxal activities have been controlled to a great extent in Surguja region (in northern part of the state which shares border with Jharkhand). In Bastar too the activities are on a decline,” said the release.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister reiterated commitment of his state to control naxal menace. “The Jharkhand CM assured Singh that state police and armed forces will work in better coordination with Chhattisgarh police to check naxal menace,” it said. The two CMs also discussed to facilitate better air-connectivity between the states, it added.