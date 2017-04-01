CMs of Assam and Meghalaya discuss border disputes

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma

The Chief Ministers of Assam and Meghalaya on Saturday agreed to pursue the inter-state boundary disputes bilaterally and directed their chief secretaries to follow up the issue. “We have to further engage at the bilateral level and as a culmination of today’s discussion, the chief secretary-level meet will discuss further,” Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma told reporters after the meeting in Guwahati.

“We are all aware of areas of differences along the inter-state border between Assam and Meghalaya and discussion was held on this. As a follow up at chief secretary level, further discussions will be held so that resolve the issue mutually,” Sangma said.

“The issue of dealing with militancy and criminals have been discussed and joint action is proposed by both states to maintain law and order,” he said.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, “joint action will be taken up against militants by Assam and Meghalaya so that peace along the border can be maintained.”

He exuded confidence about resolving Assam’s decades-old border disputes with Meghalaya, Nagaland and Mizoram through consultation and mutual understanding.

The chief ministerial level meet was convened after nearly seven years while it was Sonowal’s first since he assumed office in May last year.

