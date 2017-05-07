CM Yogi Adityanath wields broom for ‘cleaner UP’

Yogi on the streets with the broom. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Yogi on the streets with the broom. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

AFTER ONLY Varanasi, figured from UP in the list of 100 clean cities under Centre’s ‘Swachh Survekshan-2017’ survey, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday picked up a broom to clean Lucknow.

Accompanied by Urban Development Minister Suresh Khanna and officiating Mayor Suresh Awasthi, Adityanath arrived at the congested Balu Adda locality in Ram Mohan ward and sweeped the streets.

Nine other cities from UP were among the 15 most dirty districts in the country with Gonda turning out to be the dirtiest city in India. Lucknow had ranked 269th in the list.

Expressing dissatisfaction over Lucknow’s rank, Adityanath said: “Special efforts are needed to make the state capital clean so that Lucknow becomes an example for other cities.” He asked Suresh Awasthi to ensure that locals are associated with the cleanliness mission. “It is a matter of concern why Lucknow does not figure in the list of 100 clean cities…”

