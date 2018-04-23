Follow Us:
Monday, April 23, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News
  • UP: CM Yogi Adityanath to spend night in Pratapgarh village, interact with residents

UP: CM Yogi Adityanath to spend night in Pratapgarh village, interact with residents

The state government’s official spokesperson confirmed that the chief minister would be making a night halt in the village and interact with its residents in order to know about their problems and the implementation of various schemes initiated by the state government.

By: Express News Service | Lucknow | Published: April 23, 2018 5:31:14 am
CM Yogi Adityanath to spend night in Pratapgarh village, interact with residents Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
Related News

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who had visited Lakhimpur and Shahjahanpur districts on Sunday, where he conducted “surprise inspections”, will be spending Tuesday night (April 23) at Kandhai Madhupur village of Patti tehsil in Pratapgarh district.

The state government’s official spokesperson confirmed that the chief minister would be making a night halt in the village and interact with its residents in order to know about their problems and the implementation of various schemes initiated by the state government.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now