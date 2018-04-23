UP: CM Yogi Adityanath to spend night in Pratapgarh village, interact with residents

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who had visited Lakhimpur and Shahjahanpur districts on Sunday, where he conducted “surprise inspections”, will be spending Tuesday night (April 23) at Kandhai Madhupur village of Patti tehsil in Pratapgarh district.

The state government’s official spokesperson confirmed that the chief minister would be making a night halt in the village and interact with its residents in order to know about their problems and the implementation of various schemes initiated by the state government.

