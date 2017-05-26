CM Yogi Adityanath to address ABVP on eve of its national executive council meeting

Before he was sworn in, the chief minister had maintained distance from RSS programs. (Source: File photo) Before he was sworn in, the chief minister had maintained distance from RSS programs. (Source: File photo)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has accepted an invitation to address RSS student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in Lucknow on May 28, a day before its three-day national executive council meeting begins.

A welcome ceremony of executive council members will be organized in Nirala Nagar area on May 28, in which Adityanath, as chief guest, will address the council members, confirmed Dharampal, general secretary of the ABVP state organization. Sources said RSS Akhil Bharatiya Sah Sarkaryavah Suresh Soni and other functionaries of the outfit and its offshoots will also address the event, which is going to be held at a college campus in the city’s outskirts.

The national executive council is the top decision-making body of the ABVP. At this meeting, the outfit’s activities during the last year will be reviewed, and programs for next year will be decided.

Sources said that the new education policy will be part of the agenda. “Maoist activities happening in the country and possibilities of a link between Leftist teachers and students and Maoists may also be discussed at the meeting. Anti-national slogans are raised on campuses because of such teachers and students. Incidents of attacks on RSS and ABVP workers in Kerala will also be on the agenda,” said an ABVP office-bearer.

Before he was sworn in, the chief minister had maintained distance from RSS programs. However, over the last two months, he has held several meetings with RSS office-bearers in the state capital, and during his visit to different parts of the state like Gorakhpur and Agra.

Around 400 members of the national executive council will take part in the meeting.

ABVP national president Nagesh Thakur and national general secretary Vinay Bidre will announce more details about the agenda and programs on Friday.

