Path to India’s development goes through Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath on Independence Day

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath at Independence day function in Lucknow. Express photo Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath at Independence day function in Lucknow. Express photo

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the path to India’s progress goes through the state of UP. Addressing a function in Lucknow on India’s 71st Independence Day, the Chief Minister said, “We have to develop India. We have to popularise the country and make it one of the leading countries in the world. The path to development goes through Uttar Pradesh.” The Chief Minister further added that it was a part of UP that paved the way for Independence.

UP Chief Minister Yogi at an Independence Day function in Lucknow. (Express Photo) UP Chief Minister Yogi at an Independence Day function in Lucknow. (Express Photo)

“The first revolt of 1857 started from a region in Uttar Pradesh,” Yogi said. During his speech, he asked people if they would be willing to take a pledge to make efforts towards establishing India as a powerful nation. “Will you all be able to pledge to spend every second of your life towards establishing India as a powerful nation in front of the world?” the CM asked.

UP Chief Minister Yogi at an Independence Day function in Lucknow. (Express Photo) UP Chief Minister Yogi at an Independence Day function in Lucknow. (Express Photo)

India is celebrating its 71st Independence Day. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort in New Delhi, where he also stressed on creating a “New India”. PM Modi said everyone needs to work together to combat the poison of corruption, casteism, communalism and terrorism. He added that the new India will give more power to people and will become the biggest strength of democracy.

In his speech, the Prime Minister touched upon the recent deaths of children at state-funded Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College in Yogi’s constituency Gorakhpur. The PM said the government maintains solidarity with all those suffering due to natural disasters and horrific tragedy in Gorakhpur. Congress leader Anand Sharma criticised PM Modi for not being vocal enough on the Gorakhpur tragedy. “The Prime Minister, in a very trivial manner, equated the Gorakhpur tragedy to the other natural calamities. He should have been more careful,” the senior Congress leader said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd