CM Yogi Adityanath introduces UPCOCA bill in Uttar Pradesh Assembly

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma on their way to attend the winter session of UP Assembly, in Lucknow on Tuesday. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar) Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma on their way to attend the winter session of UP Assembly, in Lucknow on Tuesday. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday introduced in the state Assembly a bill to enact a stringent law on the the lines of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) to combat organised crimes in the state. The Uttar Pradesh Control of Organised Crime Bill, 2017, was introduced in the House by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath soon after the Question Hour.

The state cabinet recently approved the draft of the proposed legislation, which has been prepared in consultation with the law department for effective check on organised crimes, mafia and white collared crimes.

