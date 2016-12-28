CM Virbhadra Singh promises aid for Gujjars in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. (Source: File/PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. (Source: File/PTI)

Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh said Tuesday that his government was making efforts for permanent settlements for the Gujjar community by identifying suitable land and providing education facilities to them.

The CM presided over the meeting of Gujjar Kalyan Board in Shimla on Tuesday.

As a major relief to the Gujjar families who lost their land or houses due to landslides or floods, the government would facilitate providing three biswas and two biswas of land.

The CM said every Gujjar child should be given basic education and exhorted the community members to provide better education to their children, including vocational education, which would open new vistas of employment for them, apart from their traditional occupation.