CM Virbhadra Singh lays foundation stones of 31 projects in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Tuesday laid foundation stones of 31 projects, including establishing of government colleges, across the state. The projects are located at Dalhousie (Chamba), Solan, Doon, Nalagarh, Manali, Kullu, Shahpur, Pachhad, Kasumpti, Una, Lahaul-Spiti and Seraj Assembly constituencies. The chief minister laid the foundation stones of government colleges in Narag and Pajhota in Pachhad area of Sirmaur district, Telka and Bhalei in Dalhousie constituency of Chamba district, Kaza in Lahaul-Spiti district and Thachi in Mandi district.

Initially, a provision of Rs five crore each has been made for starting these colleges.

Singh also inaugurated a health sub centre, Dublu in Junga area of Shimla district constructed at a cost of Rs 30.21 lakh and a bridge across Samli khad on Dhamechi-Bhad road in Kasumpti constituency completed at an outlay of Rs 65 lakh.

He also laid the foundation stones of appropriate technical centre to be completed at a cost of Rs one crore and Dhomaal Kuhal to be constructed at a cost of Rs 2.40 crore in Shahpur area of Kangra district.

