CM Virbhadra Singh launches projects worth Rs 70-crore

Himachal Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, who was supposed to visit Fatehpur, Nurpur and Indora constituency in Kangra Saturday, had to cancel his visit due to bad weather. His chopper, that took off from Shimla, had to return to Annandale from somewhere in Hamirpur.

However, the chief minister dedicated several projects worth Rs 70 crore from the state secretariat through tele-conferencing. He inaugurated one 133-KV electric sub-station and laid the foundation stone for Polytechnic College for Women at Kadana (Rehan). Transport Minister GS Bali, Power Minister Sujan Singh Pathania were also present at the spot where where the functions took place and unveiled the plaques on behalf of the CM.

The polytechnic college exclusively for women is to cost Rs 42.61 crore and this would be the second polytechnic college for women in the state.

Bali said that the college was to be funded by Asian Development Bank under the skill development scheme.

He said that the classes of the said polytechnic were proposed to be started in the mentor institution at B R Ambedkar Government Polytechnic College at Ambota for the academic session of 2017-18. Meanwhile, Sujan Singh Pathania who unveiled the plaque, said that Rs 14 crore, 133 KV electric substation would benefit 110 villages of Indora, Fatehpur and Jawali with a population of 1.25 lakh, besides minimising transmission and distribution losses.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App