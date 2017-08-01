CM Virbhadra Singh, former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal begin blame game over spate of violence

CM Virbhadra Singh. (file) CM Virbhadra Singh. (file)

A day after an agitated mob attacked a staff of a local school and caused damage to several shops in the market on Sunday, the police Monday had to resort to lathicharge and fire tear gas shells to disperse angry locals who had organised a rally to protest the alleged rape of a Class XII schoolgirl by her teacher three days ago. They crowd accused the police and the state government for inaction and apathy which resulted in lawlessness between rival groups, which included a minority community.

Half-a-dozen policemen, including SP Chamba Varinder Tomar and an ASI, suffered injuries after the mob turned violent and pelted stones on the police.

Taking a serious note of the incident, Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh accused the opposition for trying to disturb the peace prevailing in the state and create a law and order situation -first in Shimla on pretext of Class X schoolgirl’s rape and murder and now in Chamba district.

“The opposition is playing cheap politics over the death of an innocent girl in Shimla and are trying to flare-up violence in Tissa. There is RSS and BJP hand behind the incident. The DC and SP are camping there and situation is under control.The government will not spare anyone involved in such criminal activities and damaging public property,” he said.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal also lashed out at the government, which he said, was facing a credibility crisis.

