CM Vijay Rupani’s posters torn down in Rajkot, BJP lodges police complaint

Malaviyanagar Police in Rajkot has booked unidentified persons for allegedly damaging posters of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Kalavad Road of the city following a complaint filed by a BJP worker late on Tuesday night. Mansukh Vaghasiya, a member of BJP’s Rajkot city unit, filed the complaint at 11 pm on Tuesday. In his complaint, Vaghasiya said some people wielding wooden clubs damaged posters of CM Vijay Rupani installed on Kalavad Road, on the stretch between Kotech Chowk and KKV Hall sometime before 11 am on Tuesday.

Based on his complaint, Malaviynagar Police booked unidentified persons under IPC Section 427 (mischief causing damage to to the amount of fifty rupees or more) and Section 135 (1) of the Gujarat Police Act for disobeying a lawful order.

“We have booked an offence after receiving a formal complaint with respect to damaging posters of the BJP on Kalavad Road. We are analysing footage recorded by CCTVs installed by police and private persons between Kotecha Chowk and KKV Hall and trying to identify the accused. The investigation is ongoing and nobody has been arrested so far,” Malaviyanagar police inspector Manish Chandrawadiya said on Wednesday.

Incidentally, posters of BJP featuring CM Rupani were found torn on Kalavad Road soon after a rally taken out by Sardar Patel Group (SPG) passed the road Tuesday morning. Local BJP leaders had blamed it on Congress and said that they will file a police complaint.

Meanwhile, SPG, which is one of the outfits leading Patidar agitation demanding recognition as OBC, denied any role in the incident.

“The SPG has offered to help investigation in the case. Its leaders have said they have nothing to do with the incident and added they will help police in identifying the miscreants. Prima facie the posters were torn during the rally but it is possible some miscreants might have joined the rally with mala fide intention,” the police inspector said.

