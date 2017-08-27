CM Vijay Rupani to distribute NAMO tablets among students at Saurashtra University on Monday

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. PTI Photo Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. PTI Photo

CHIEF MINISTER Vijay Rupani will distribute more than 35,000 NAMO e-tablets at token price of Rs 1,000 among college students at an event on the campus of Saurashtra University on Monday. In a release, Saurashtra University said the CM will hand over New Avenues of Moder Education (NAMO) tablets to 35,324 students at an event organised on the campus of the varsity at 10:30 am on Monday. The beneficiaries are the students who have enrolled for university education after clearing their Class XII examination in year 2017. These students are staying in 144 colleges of Saurashtra University, colleges affiliated to Gujarat Technological University and two private universities of Rajkot– Marwadi University and RK University.

The NAMO tabs are costing Rs 8000 each but the government is distributing them among students at token rate of Rs 1000 only to make students “tech savvy.” Besides distributing tablets, the CM will also inaugurate new building of department of nano science of Saurashtra University, a rooftop solar power plant and mess of girls and boys hostel also. The CM had distributed tablets at a similar event in Junagadh last week.

