CM Vasundhara Raje will follow up on judge’s cow suggestion: State BJP chief

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje (Express Photo) Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje (Express Photo)

In the first endorsement by the BJP of Rajasthan High Court judge Mahesh Chandra Sharma’s recommendation about making cow the national animal, state BJP president Ashok Parnami on Friday said Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje would “surely take steps” towards realising the recommendation. Justice Sharma’s recommendation generated a heated national debate, as did his remarks on the reproduction process of the peacock. “The CM is a religious person, she has been sensitive towards this issue in the past… as reflected in her increasing the maximum sentence under the Bovine Act,” Parnami told The Indian Express.

“So, I am sure she will certainly take steps towards realising this (making cow the national animal),” Parnami added. There was, however, no word from Raje herself on the matter. In his 139-page judgment delivered on Thursday, Justice Sharma had appointed the Rajasthan Chief Secretary and Advocate General as officers responsible to liaison with the Centre in order to get cow the status of a “legal entity”, and to get the Centre to declare it the national animal.

“(These two officers) will liaison with concerned departments of central government, make them aware of the feeling of the court, present the state government’s arguments in all legal procedures required to grant cow status of legal entity and declare it national animal,” Justice Sharma said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App