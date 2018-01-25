CM Trivendra Singh Rawat to celebrate Republic Day with ITBP soldiers in Nelong

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. (Source: Express/Archive) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. (Source: Express/Archive)

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat will celebrate the Republic Day on Friday with the ITBP soldiers guarding the Sino-Indian border at Nelong in Uttarkashi district. After attending the function at Parade Ground in the state capital, the chief minister will leave for Nelong where he will unfurl the national flag and celebrate the occasion with the ITBP soldiers, officials said.

Besides Nelong, Rawat will also spend his time with ITBP soldiers in Matli, they said. In his message to the people of the state on the eve of the Republic Day, Rawat paid tribute to the country’s constitution makers. “With our eyes set on fulfilling people’s aspirations, we are moving steadily towards the state’s all round development. We believe in giving a transparent, responsible and result-oriented government,” he said and asked people to contribute their 100 per cent to the endeavour.

