CM Trivendra Singh Rawat orders strict adherence to BJP’s vision document

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat (File Photo) Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat (File Photo)

Describing BJP’S vision document as an “article of faith” for him, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has told all government departments to follow it verbatim and deliver on commitments made to people. Rawat who held a meeting with officials on the party’s vision document in Dehradun Monday asked all departments to tailor their proposals strictly in accordance with the commitments made by the party in its vision document for Uttarakhand assembly polls 2017 and submit them to him.

Making it clear that no negligence on their part in this regard will be tolerated, the Chief Minister said the vision document is an “article of faith” to him which has to be followed verbatim. “All promises made in it have to be delivered on fully in a time-bound manner and departments must design a concrete roadmap for doing this and come to me,” Rawat said.

He also reprimanded officials who had not come fully prepared to the meeting warning them of stern action if it happened again. Senior officials including Chief Secretary S Ramaswamy, Additional Chief Secretary Om Prakash, Principal Secretaries Radha Raturi and Manisha Panwar attended the meeting.

