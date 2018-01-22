CM to project ‘Magnetic Maharashtra’ at Davos

Fadnavis is likely to unveil Maharashtra’s roadmap to achieving its target of becoming a “trillion dollar economy”. (Express photo/Janak Rathod) Fadnavis is likely to unveil Maharashtra’s roadmap to achieving its target of becoming a “trillion dollar economy”. (Express photo/Janak Rathod)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis left for Davos in Switzerland Sunday to attend the 48th annual conference of the World Economic Forum. During his three days at the global forum, the CM is likely to project the state as a business leader ahead of the crucial Magnetic Maharashtra: Convergence 2018 summit to be held in Mumbai from February 18-20.

At present, Maharashtra has a 400 billion dollar economy, according to the CM. Revealing the state’s plan at the curtain raiser event held last week for Magnetic Maharashtra, Fadnavis had said, “Maharashtra is developing at the rate of 10 per cent and beyond.

The current economic size of the state is 400 billion dollars. If we sustain the state growth at 10 per cent for the next seven to eight years, we can easily attain the target of trillion dollar economy.” Banking on the “growth trajectory” and “policy drives” undertaken by the state, he had asserted: “It is our endeavour to make Maharashtra the first state to achieve the trillion dollar economy.”

Highly placed sources in the finance and industries departments said Fadnavis would highlight at Davos four critical areas that would provide conducive economic climate for the Magnetic Maharashtra summit. Interestingly, the February event in Mumbai would be the first global summit organised by Maharashtra. Though Mumbai has see all states coming here to woo investors, the Maharashtra government has never organised any state summit inviting global players.

The aspects that would be projected at Davos include Maharashtra’s emphasis on infrastructure-led development critical for boosting economy. Efforts to consolidate the state’s lead on the foreign direct investment front has also been planned during the discussions with investors. Maharashtra accounts for 50 per cent of the total FDI in India.

However, the state leadership believes the real challenge is to engage the global players for long-term partnership beyond infrastructure and manufacturing sectors.

At the WEF, Fadnavis will interact with heads and senior directors of World Bank, Coca Cola company, Deutsche Bank and ArcelorMittal among other global companies. The government will explore investment potential in various sectors including defence manufacturing, textile hubs, electronics and IT parks and infrastructure among others. The CM will also address a special session, “Creating A Shared Future In Fractured World”.

More than 100 countries are likely to participate in the session to be attended by 2,500 delegates. The session will dwell on the economic challenges and opportunities across the world.

