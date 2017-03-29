CM takes dig at Centre over meat ban in UP, says government is for all

This comes on a day when meat sellers in Bengal sought an appointment with Mamata to express their concern over the ripple-effects being felt in the state. (Representational Image) This comes on a day when meat sellers in Bengal sought an appointment with Mamata to express their concern over the ripple-effects being felt in the state. (Representational Image)

EXPRESSING CONCERN over the crackdown on illegal slaughterhouses in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said a government has to work for all and the slogan ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ should be implemented in letter and spirit.

“We are concerned about recent happenings in UP. People are afraid & many are scared about differences over caste, creed & religion,” she tweeted. Taking a dig at the Centre, she said in a series of tweets: “We are all one. ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ sirf bolna nahi hain, karna hain. We have to do it, to make it meaningful… A govt has to be for all. We need to safeguard our Constitution and allow it to guide.”

This comes on a day when meat sellers in Bengal sought an appointment with Mamata to express their concern over the ripple-effects being felt in the state.

Mohammed Ali, president of Calcutta Beef Dealers’ Association, said the beef export has taken one of its worse-ever hits.

“It is only in Bengal and Kerala that cow slaughter is allowed. Cows used to be brought from other states… Now, the supply has completely stopped… This had severely crippled the livelihood of those employed directly and indirectly in the sector,” he added.

He said that the industry, beginning from loading to packaging, employ lakhs of people in the state. “People are scared to work now and livelihoods, cutting across religious lines, have been hit,” he said.

Ali claimed that from UP to Bengal, goods trains with 72 bogies used to ferry around six to eight animals in each compartment. “The supply of beef to UP has stopped and one of the concerns is the obstruction in transportation. Trucks are being checked. We have faith in the CM that she will consider our plight,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd