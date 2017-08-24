CM T R Zeliang expresses desire for early solution to Naga issue

TR Zeliang (PTI Photo/File) TR Zeliang (PTI Photo/File)

Nagaland Chief Minister, T R Zeliang has expressed the desire for early solution to the vexed Naga political issue stating that “solution should come at the earliest possible so that every Naga can live with permanent peace in our land”.

“There is no problem that cannot be solved and we must seek public opinions and suggestions to move ahead taking the voice of all stakeholders onboard,” said Zeliang while interacting with a seven member delegation of the Naga Hoho led by its president Chuba Ozukum yesterday.

The delegation had called upon the chief minister to congratulate him on taking over as the new chief minister while also appealing him to initiate the process of uniting Naga Civil societies under one umbrella to achieve the common goal.

All Naga political groups must be taken onboard before a final solution to the protracted Naga issue is arrived at, Zeliang said.

Earlier, Konyak Union led by its president, Manlip Konyak and general secretary Honang M Konyak accompanied by Minister for Rural Development EE Panteang called upon Zeliang and congratulated him on behalf of the Konyak Naga community for taking over as the chief minister by presenting him the Konyak ‘Nyam’, a traditional drum made of brass.

The delegation sought the attention of the CM on some problems faced by the people of eastern Nagaland due to unprecedented rain and flood in their area.

