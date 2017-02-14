CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan rubbishes charge of more crime in MP than UP

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File Photo) Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File Photo)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today refuted charges that his state was worse on law and order front compared to poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. Countering opposition charges that there were more cases of crime as per NCRB data, Chouhan said it appeared to be so because in MP there was facility to lodge an FIR online and the process was transparent.

“But, in Uttar Pradesh, it was a Herculean task to get an FIR filed. Here it was done keeping in mind the stature and identity of the person against whom it was to be registered,” he said at a press conference here after addressing a series of election rallies in Etawah, Auraiya and Kanpur-Dehat.

Referring to BJP’s manifesto for UP, Chouhan said he was confident that once his party comes to power in the state all the promises in the document would be fulfilled as had been done in his state.

He claimed that while agricultural growth in Madhya Pradesh was 20 per cent during his tenure spread over ten years, it was abysmally low in UP at just three per cent.