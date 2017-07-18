CM Sarbananda Sonowal briefs PM Modi on Assam floods

Sarbananda Sonowal (File Photo) Sarbananda Sonowal (File Photo)

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and apprised him about the flood situation in the state. The chief minister told the prime minister that two waves of floods have affected 25 lakh people across 29 districts of the north eastern state, where 1,098 relief camps and distribution centres have been set up, a state government release said.

Sonowal said though the current wave of flood had receded, 21 districts were still reeling under the flood waters and 60 lives were lost, it said. He requested the prime minister to launch ‘Prime Minister’s Special Programme for Flood and Erosion Control’ for developing road-cum-embankments over a distance of 5,000 km in the state.

The chief minister stated that most of the existing embankments of the state were constructed in 1950s and were vulnerable to breach due to perennial flood and river bank erosion, the release said.

“If these 5,000 km embankments are developed as road-cum-embankments, it will ensure regular maintenance and sustainability of the embankments,” he argued.

He, however, said the state lacked resources for developing such embankments and requested for an exclusive programme under the prime minister’s supervision to act as a deterrent to flood and erosion. The BJP leader also advocated for constitution of a high level inter-ministerial team headed by a cabinet minister to study the impact of floods and erosion and suggest permanent measures for mitigating the problem, the release said.

The chief minister submitted a memorandum to Modi, requesting him to direct the Ministry of Water Resources for early release of the central share of Rs 1,138 crore for completion of schemes under the Flood Management Programme (FMP) during the 11th and 12th five year plans. The prime minister assured Sonowal that the Centre would actively consider the demands of the state, the release added.

