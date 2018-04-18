CM Raghubar Das urges people to make Jharkhand ‘open defecation free’ state by October 2

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das. Express Photo by Kevin D’Souza. Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das. Express Photo by Kevin D’Souza.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Wednesday appealed to the people to re-affirm the pledge to make the state ‘open defecation free'(ODF) by October 2 this year. With the participation of the people, the work of making Jharkhand an ODF state has been completed 75 per cent, and now the aim of everyone should be to complete it 100 per cent by October 2, the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi, he said.

The chief minister was addressing a gathering on ‘Swachh Bharat Divas’, at Khajari village, an official release said. Das said Jharkhand is at the top in the implementation of Swachh Bharat Mission programme.

By 2020, the government’s priority is also to take piped drinking water to every household. The chief minister also stressed on the need to take welfare schemes to the remote and hilly areas.

