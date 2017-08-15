CM Raghubar Das talks about ‘New Jharkhand’, Governor underlines several projects in Santhal Pargana region

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das (File) Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das (File)

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for New India, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das gave the call for New Jharkhand on the occasion of Independence Day, while administering a pledge of nine commitments. Reiterating that his government has been trying its best to help Jharkhand make a quantum leap in terms of both agriculture and industry, Das, in his address from the Morabadi Maidan, said that a lot was required to be done and he needed people’s support in this endeavour.

The 10-point pledge included: clean Jharkhand; eradication of poverty; uprooting corruption; uprooting extremism; doing away with nepotism; removing illiteracy at any cost; finishing casteism from its roots; not allowing communalism to develop at any cost; and removing unemployment by creating opportunities for self-employment. Das said that, apart from agriculture, the government was focusing on modernising textiles, IT, handicraft, automobile, handloom and electrical sectors that would help Jharkhand develop further.

Das also pointed out that his government was keen to preserve the traditional languages and heritage of the tribals and, therefore, has developed school books in languages such as Ho, Kharia, Mundari, Santhali, Odiya and Bengali.

Speaking at another function, organised by Akhil Bharatiya Adivasi Vikas Parishad in Ratu, the CM pointed out that his government had taken up a major plan to upgrade all the sacred worship places of the believers in Sarna faith (tribals owe allegiance to this faith). He also underlined the recent passage of the Religious Freedom Bill assuring people that nobody would now be able to make fool of the tribals and convert them.

Governor Draupadi Murmu, who addressed the state from Dumka, the headquarters of Santhal Paragana division, underlined several programmes and projects taken up by the government in the Santhal Paragana region. Over 281 roads, 50 bridges, nearly 800 minor and major water supply projects have been announced in the region, she said. She also recalled the contribution made by Mahatma Gandhi in not only helping the country gain independence but also breaking several rigid and regressive traditions that were prevalent in the country.

She also reminded the Santhal Paragana people that her government has brought out an Act, under which nobody can be a money lender. Santhalis ending up in a debt trap at the hands of money-lenders has been an old problem in the region.

