Raghubar Das asks OC to crack murder case in a week or face suspension

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Tuesday issued directions that the Officer In-charge of Dhansar police station in Dhanbad district will be suspended if he failed to crack a murder case within a week. Issuing the direction to Dhanbad Superintendent of Police at a Jan Samvad meeting here, Das asked the SP to monitor the case personally.

The case was related to a murder of one Ashish six months ago, according to an official release at Ranchi.

The Chief Minister’s direction came on the complaint of the mother of the deceased.

In another complaint at the Jan Samvad meeting on corruption charges against Mukhias (village heads) of different Panchayats, Das directed his secretary to ensure FIRs were lodged in all such cases and directed to dismiss all such Mukhias who were found guilty of corruption charges, the release said.

Das said most of the schemes in rural areas were implemented through the Panchayats and Mukhias, and if they were engaged in corruption how would the government implement its development and welfare programmes, the release quoting the Chief Minister, said.

Das asked the authorities concerned to take stringent action in all such cases of corruption.