CM Pinarayi Vijayan seeks protection for state students in Pondicherry University

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today asked his Puducherry counterpart to ensure the protection of Keralite students in Pondicherry University who were allegedly attacked by some locals last month. In a letter to Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, Vijayan said a serious problem was being faced by students from Kerala in the University.

A group of local people along with some students had allegedly attacked Physical Education Post Graduate Students in the campus on September 13 following which they had to leave the hostel and seek shelter in a nearby forest area, Vijayan said in the letter.

Vijayan wanted steps for protection of students from Kerala and ensure that the criminals were brought to book.

