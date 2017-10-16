CM Pinarayi Vijayan invites President Ram Nath Kovind to launch Technocity

Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan. (File) Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan. (File)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today met President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapathi Bhavan in New Delhi and invited him for the launch of state’s ambitious dream Technocity IT park here. Vijayan in his Facebook post said that he met the President to personally invite him to launch and lay the foundation stone of the first building of the Technocity on October 27.

With the takeoff of Technocity project, the state capital would emerge as a hub for emerging technologies in the country, a release said here today.

“Today Technopark’s Phase 1, 2 and 3 collectively employ over 100,000 IT Professionals. Once Technocity is operational, we foresee additional 100,000 employment opportunities from leading and upcoming IT companies in Kerala especially in the areas of futuristic technologies’, M Sivasankar, IT Secretary said. “Technocity is a very important milestone for Kerala IT to strengthen its presence in the IT Map of the World and the Kerala Government will facilitate everything to ensure this” he said.

The first IT building coming up at Technocity will be a signature building with a built-up area of 200,000 sq.ft with four floors. It is expected to be operational by 2019 to accommodate the demand for more office space from large number of SMEs located in Technopark to expand operations.

The government has completed the acquisition of the 400 acres required for Technocity project at nearby Mangalapuram. One portion of the project (300 acres) has been set aside for IT and IT-enabled services and the remaining 100 acres will be dedicated to set up a Knowledge City.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App