CM Pinarayi Vijayan convenes all-party meet

The Kerala government Sunday convened an all-party meeting on the political violence in the state. After the meeting, CM Pinarayi Vijayan said, “All parties have extended support to the efforts to ensure peace. The campaign that Kerala is a strife-torn state would adversely affect investment prospects.

The meeting has taken a strong stand against such campaigns. Police would be asked to take stern action against the perpetrators of violence”.

