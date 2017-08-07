Latest News
  • CM Pinarayi Vijayan convenes all-party meet

CM Pinarayi Vijayan convenes all-party meet

The meeting has taken a strong stand against such campaigns. Police would be asked to take stern action against the perpetrators of violence”.

By: Express News Service | Thiruvananthapuram | Published:August 7, 2017 4:27 am
Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala all party meet, Arun Jaitley, Jaitley visits RSS worker family, CPM, Kerala RSS CPM clash, Kerala political party clash, indian express news  Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
Top News

The Kerala government Sunday convened an all-party meeting on the political violence in the state. After the meeting, CM Pinarayi Vijayan said, “All parties have extended support to the efforts to ensure peace. The campaign that Kerala is a strife-torn state would adversely affect investment prospects.

The meeting has taken a strong stand against such campaigns. Police would be asked to take stern action against the perpetrators of violence”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 06: Latest News