CM Palaniswami extends new year greetings to President Kovind, PM Modi and Governor Purohit

"I have great pleasure in conveying my best wishes and greetings to you and your family a very Happy New Year, 2018", Palaniswami said in his message.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Monday extended new year greetings to President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

“On behalf of the Government and the people of Tamil Nadu, I wish you and your family a very Happy New Year, 2018. I pray God Almighty to give you strength to serve the nation,” Palaniswami said in his message to Kovind and the Prime Minister.

He sent his greetings message to Kovind and Narendra Modi with a floral bouquet, an official release said at Chennai.

In his greetings to Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, Palaniswami said, “I am very happy to convey my hearty greetings and good wishes to you and your family on the occasion of New Year, 2018”.

The Chief Minister also greeted the Governor.

“I have great pleasure in conveying my best wishes and greetings to you and your family a very Happy New Year, 2018”, Palaniswami said in his message.

