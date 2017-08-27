CM Nitish Kumar was envious of Tejashwi, says Lalu Prasad; Top developments of RJD rally

Lalu Prasad Yadav addressing the rally in Gandhi Maidan on Sunday. (Source: Twitter/ @LaluYadav) Lalu Prasad Yadav addressing the rally in Gandhi Maidan on Sunday. (Source: Twitter/ @LaluYadav)

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Sunday organised a ‘BJP bhagao, desh bachao’ rally at Gandhi Maidan in Patna. The rally showcased the political strength of RJD chief Lalu Prasad as leaders from the Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Samajwadi Party (SP), the Communist Party of India (CPI), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) joined him against BJP. The rally witnessed a sea of people and over 6,000 policemen were deployed for the rally.

The rally is considered to be important for the Opposition, which is struggling for unity at the national level, especially after Nitish Kumar went back to the BJP-led NDA fold. On July 27, Nitish Kumar took oath as the chief minister of Bihar for the sixth after resigning from the post, ending his two-year-old alliance with Lalu Yadav and the Congress. He had cited corruption cases against RJD leaders of the Grand Alliance, including Tejashwi Yadav.

Here are the top developments from the rally:

* RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, “The country is witnessing an emergency-like situation today. Those not agreeing with him are being harassed by lodging court cases. The situation in the country is really bad. The unemployed youth of the nation are shown dreams of job by the government.” Lalu, then targeted CM Nitish Kumar and said, ” His deeds will not let him sleep for the rest of his life. He will never be able to gather guts to go out in public again.”

* Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee along with Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav, and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad joined the RJD rally against the BJP rule at the Centre and in the state.

* Rebel JD(U) leader Sharad vowed to form another ‘Mahagathbandhan’ (Grand Alliance) at the national level to oust the BJP-led NDA in the next general election.

* Lalu Yadav also said that the Bihar CM Nitish Kumar was envious of and feared his younger son and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav’s popularity.

* Leaders from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Communist Party of India (CPI), Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, JVM, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Kerala Congress, RSP, AIUDF, National Conference and Janata Dal (Secular) leaders also gave their support.

* West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attacked the Modi-led BJP government at the Centre for failing to keep his promises. She said, “They only made false promises and did not anything else. “We have seen three and half years that passed so far in the name of ‘achche din’ (good days). But reality on the ground is different… farmers are dying, unemployed youths are growing at fast rate like never before, common people are fed up with price rise. It is a government of the agencies, by the agencies and for the agencies. It is simple – the BJP and Modi have been using these agencies against opposition parties to any one who raise voices against them. ”

* BSP chief Mayawati did not come to support the rally. She denied any support from BSP and said, “BSP has clearly told the RJD that it will share the dais with any regional or national party only when it is decided beforehand on how many seats will go to which party in the secular alliance…Before finalising any secular programme the policy and principle of seat sharing should be decided (first) as the life of an alliance is dependent on it and all should get respectable number of seats.”

* Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, who is in Norway for an official trip has also extended support for the ‘BJP bhagao, desh bachao’ rally by sending a letter. Gandhi said, “Mujhe poora yakeen hai ye jansabha sattadhari dal aur unki sarkar ke naapak iradon ko ujaagar kar degi. (I have full confidence that this rally will expose the wicked intentions of the ruling party).” Ashok Chaudhary, Bihar Congress President delivered his message in the rally. Gandhi targetted the BJP. “Dhan aur bahubal ke vikrit gathjod ke dam par sattadhari dal aaj un rajyon mein bhi apna vistar kar rahi hai jaha use janata ne janadesh nahi diya tha. (On the back of money and power, the ruling party is expanding in even those states in which it did not receive the people’s mandate),” he said. “Yeh sarkar 2014 mein desh ki janata se kiye apne waadon ko puri tarah se bhula chuki hai. (This government has completely forgotten its promises made to the people of this country in 2014),” he added.

* Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, through an audio message, said, people sitting in the government want the public to be silent and does not care for the public. She said, “Sashak party ke bhrasth karnamo par parda daalne ke liye Bihar mein janadesh ka jaisa apmaan hua yeh sirf Bihar ka apman nahi hai pure desh ka apman hai. (The way in which the people’s mandate was disregarded in Bihar to hide the corrupt activities of a ruling party was not just a dishonourable to Bihar but to entire country).”

* Rebel JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav had said that he has received a threat letter from a right wing group for interfering in in Bihar politics and supporting “anti-national” forces. The letter warned him that he should not speak against the Bihar government, else he would have to face consequences.

