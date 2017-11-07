CM Nitish Kumar backs quota in private sector, calls for House debate

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (PTI/File Photo) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (PTI/File Photo)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said he has been in favour of reservation in the private sector, and that he wants a debate at the national level as well as in Parliament. Speaking to reporters after Lok Sanvad, a public interaction programme, here, Nitish said: “Individually I have been in support of reservation in the private sector. Let there be a national debate on it and Parliament also needs to discuss it.”

Justifying the Bihar Cabinet’s decision to introduce reservation in outsourced services, the CM said: “We have gone by provisions of the Bihar Reservation Act, 2003. If a person gets his salary from a government fund, reservation norms apply. What is wrong with it? Several people are making baseless remarks because they do not have basic knowledge about it.”

The CM did not name any politician, but his remark could have been in reference to RJD chief Lalu Prasad, who had called Nitish “anti-reservation”, and senior BJP leader C P Thakur, who had criticised the state government’s move on reservation in outsourcing.

Regarding the war of words between the JD(U) and RJD over photographs, Nitish said: “One knows that I have never used bad language against my political opponents during my long political career. I also urge party spokespersons to not react to remarks made against me…. It shows nothing but one’s frustration with losing power.”

Nitish said he had been under “tremendous pressure” in the company of Lalu. He said the “sand and liquor mafia was protected but I still managed to maintain law and order”. He also called Lalu “bhrastachar ke purodha” (pioneer of corruption) and accused him of “dragging his children into it”.

On Lalu’s jibe on his frequent visits to Rajgir, Nitish said, “If he (Lalu) says I want my memorial built at Rajgir, there can be no better place than a holy place like Rajgir. I am happy to have snapped ties with such people.”

