CM Naveen Patnaik’s property increases Rs 1 lakh in a year

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (PTI Photo) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (PTI Photo)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s assets increased slightly over Rs 1 lakh in a year to be over Rs 49 crore, according to his declaration for 2016-17. Patnaik has declared his movable and immovable properties worth around Rs 49,22,21,637.29. There is a hike of Rs 1,05,212, as compared to his last year’s asset of Rs 49,21,16,425.

The chief minister had availed Rs 15 lakh as temporary loan from his sister Gita Mehta that he has not yet returned, the declaration statement said on Tuesday. Patnaik owns an Ambassador car of 1980 model worth Rs 10,477.

Patnaik’s immovable properties included his 2/3rd share in Naveen Niwas, his residence, in Bhubaneswar, 50 per cent share in a property situated at APJ Abdul Kalam Road in New Delhi and a 22.7 acre farm land along with a building at Faridabad in Haryana.

In the property statement, he also mentioned that he has a total deposit of Rs 24.5 lakh in various bank accounts in Odisha and New Delhi. This apart, the chief minister is in possession of jewellery worth Rs 2,05,518.

Besides Patnaik, 20 other members of his council of ministers also submitted their property list for 2016-17.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App