CM Naveen Patnaik assures Odisha Christians of fairness and justice

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik assured fairness and justice while participating in Christmas celebrations at Satya Nagar Church at Bhubaneswar. Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik assured fairness and justice while participating in Christmas celebrations at Satya Nagar Church at Bhubaneswar. Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday assured the Christian community in the state that he and his government are committed to ensuring fairness and justice to all, irrespective of caste, creed or religion.

Patnaik said this while participating in the Christmas celebrations at Satya Nagar Church at Bhubaneswar.

“I want to assure you this evening and the community at large, that I and my government are committed to ensuring fairness and justice to all, irrespective of caste, creed or religion,” Patnaik told the gathering.

Describing Christmas as a season of hope and love, of joy and peace, of a strong sense of brotherhood for all mankind, Patnaik said the advent of Lord Jesus Christ to this world brought to the value of forgiveness, compassion and fellow-feeling.

“These are the values that I and my government have always cherished and worked for,” Patnaik said adding: “Christmas is a time when we relive our commitment to the state of Odisha and its people, to building a peaceful state where the divisive forces cannot work and separate our hearts.

“Our hearts are one, as a state, as one people,” Patnaik said while expressing gratitude to Christian community for its service to the state especially in areas of education and health.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App