CM N Chandrababu Naidu ‘unimpressed’ with UK architect’s design for Amaravati

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu seemed not impressed with the set of designs prepared by world-renowned architectural firm Foster+ Partners for the new state capital at Amaravati. This could further delay the construction of the new Capital as the fresh designs are unlikely to be finalised before November. Non-approval of the designs by the chief minister has cast a shadow on the state government’s scheduled foundation stone-laying ceremony for the Legislature Complex on September 30.

On July 12, the CM gave his “final nod” to the designs prepared for the Government City in Amaravati. On that day he asked Foster+Partners to “interchange” designs of the High Court and the Legislature complex and accordingly the British firm came out with fresh designs on Wednesday.

The designs presented by the firm seem to have junked now.

Naidu, along with ministers Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, P Narayana and Ganta Srinivasa Rao and senior officials, today inspected the designs and appeared not impressed.

Though he was happy with the waterfront and the layout, he said the facade could “look much better”.

“Some elements of the design are good but the facade has not come out well. There is a mixed reaction from the public, so take more time and come out with fantastic designs,” the CM told the Fosters’ team.

“Take the top 10 buildings of the world as an inspiration and come out with designs better than them,” he said.

The CM has once again asked Fosters to consult Baahubali director S S Rajamouli for “inputs” on the designs for two iconic structures (Legislature complex and High Court) and major government buildings like the state Secretariat.

The award-winning British architects had designed some of the world’s iconic structures like the 50 UN Plaza, Singapore Supreme Court, Imperial War Museum (UK), Century Tower (Japan), the Ireo City (Gurugram), Cyber Port (China), Bloomberg headquarters (UK), The Index (UAE), International Airport (Kuwait).

A press release from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said Rajamouli could soon be “made to fly to London”, headquarters of Fosters, for delivering his advise.

Naidu will visit London on October 25 to inspect the designs. “He will invest enough time, and he intends to lock the final plans by then,” the release added.

