CM Mehbooba Mufti should focus on J-K’s security situation: Omar Abdullah

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah today said that Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti should focus on the security situation in the state, which he alleged was the biggest failure of the present dispensation.

“In all humility Ms Mufti needs to leave the grass root delivery to officers in the field & focus on security situation. Biggest failure of Mufti Govt has been security,” he tweeted.

He was referring to reports about Mufti holding a public darbar in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district today, while a Territorial Army personnel was abducted and later killed by militants in Shopian.

