CM Mehbooba Mufti meets Governor N N Vohra, discusses Art 35A, other issues

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday called on Governor N N Vohra here and discussed legal challenges to Article 35A of the Constitution and several other issues, an official said. She met the Governor at the Raj Bhavan and briefed him about her party’s views and the discussions she had had with leaders of various political parties regarding the challenge to Article 35A, an official spokesman said.

Article 35A gives special status to the state and has been challenged in the Supreme Court. It empowers the Jammu and Kashmir legislature to define the state’s “permanent residents” and their special rights and privileges.

The spokesperson said Mehbooba and Vohra also discussed other issues including the ongoing anti-militancy operations, maintenance of law and order, establishing capacity and outreach for effective implementation of the GST, the pace of tourist arrivals in the Valley, implementation of important development schemes and projects and functioning of the universities.

The governor also discussed with Mehbooba the rapidly declining visual aspect of the Dal Lake and timely elections to panchayats and urban local bodies, the spokesman said.

He said the governor, who is also the chairman of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, thanked the chief minister for the state administration’s support in the “successful” conduct of this year’s yatra.

