CM Mehbooba Mufti ‘forgets’ Governor N N Vohra during PM Modi event

Saturday, May 19, 2018
By: PTI | Srinagar | Published: May 19, 2018 7:36:02 pm
Mehbooba Mufti 'forgets' N N Vohra Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. (Express photo/Shuaib Masoodi)
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti forgot to address state Governor N N Vohra in a gaffe today at an event attended here by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Vohra was among the dignitaries on the dais when Modi dedicated the 330 MW Kishanganga power project to the nation. As the chief minister was about to finish addressing them, she realised her mistake and apologised to the Governor. “I am sorry I forgot to mention the name of Governor sahib. I hope he will excuse me,” an embarrassed Mehbooba said before continuing with her speech.

The prime minister was in Srinagar during his day-long visit to the state, covering the three regions Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

