CM Mehbooba Mufti for ceremonial parade at Octerio BoP to boost Jammu and Kashmir tourism

Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti. (File/Photo) Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti. (File/Photo)

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday batted for exploring the possibilities of starting a “ceremonial parade” at Indo-Pak Octerio Border Out Post on lines of the Attari Wagah border to attract tourists. The chief minister visited the Indo-Pak border at Suchetgarh on the outskirts of Jammu and directed authorities to speed up development projects to boost border tourism. Mehbooba directed the divisional administration to explore the possibilities of starting ceremonial parade at the zero point (Octerio) so that the place attracts tourists like at Wagah-Attari point, an official spokesman said.

Ceremonial parade is conducted by the Border Security Force (BSF) and Pak Rangers at Wagah-Attari border point along International Border (IB) in Punjab daily.

Octerio is located around 40 kms from Jammu city and is an entry point to Sailkot district of Pakistan on Jammu-Sailkote railway line.

The chief minister also reviewed execution of the Rs 4.92 crore tourism project at the zero point (Octerio), the spokesman said, adding the facilities being added at the place include a tourist parking lot costing Rs 60 lakhs, rain water harvesting project, landscaping and plantation project costing Rs 1.35 crore etc.

The entire project will be completed by early 2019, he said.

The divisional commissioner of Jammu informed the chief minister that the road network from RS Pura to Suchetgarh was being improved by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) at a cost of Rs 20 crore which would minimise the time of travel as well as make the ride more comfortable.

