CM Mehbooba Mufti congratulates PM Modi, wants him to deal with challenges like Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the landslide victory in UP and Uttarakhand and expressed hope that it will help him meet the challenges confronting her troubled state. Viewing BJP’s impressive performance as a decisive mandate for governance, developmental and economic agenda, she said, “the Prime Minister and his party have got the fresh political and electoral legitimacy to take on the challenges confronting the country and the region on economic and political fronts.”

In a statement in Jammu, she said, “I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party on this resounding victory which is an endorsement of his government’s governance, developmental and economic agenda.”

Mehbooba, who runs a coalition government along with the BJP, expressed the hope that with the fresh public approval of Modi’s policies and programmes, he would give a new impetus to his intensive developmental agenda and inclusive political agenda.

She said the people have given a decisive mandate to the BJP for a strong and stable government to usher the country into a new era of economic development and prosperity.

“Let us rise to meet the defining challenges of our time confronting Jammu and Kashmir and ensure a dignified and peaceful resolution of the problems confronting the state so that our future generations have not to suffer the miseries of violence and bloodshed,” she said.

Mehbooba called for making renewed efforts in reaching out to the people of J&K to end the vicious cycle of death and destruction in the state and ensure a prosperous future for its enterprising young generation like their counterparts in other states of the country.

“The resolution of the momentous problems confronting Jammu and Kashmir should be brought to the centre-stage with fresh political resolve,” Mehbooba said.

“I hope the central government, under the leadership of Mr Modi, will make a renewed effort to reach out to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, address the causes of alienation and trust deficit and work towards finding a lasting solution to the problems plaguing the state,” she said.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the time has come for engaging all the stakeholders in a meaningful dialogue to address the issues in a peaceful and cordial manner.

“I am sure the country’s political leadership will pick up the threads and carry forward the reconciliation and resolution process started by Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2003 which had helped in substantively transforming the ground situation,” she said.

She stressed the need for taking tangible steps to win the hearts and minds of the people of Jammu and Kashmir especially the youth.

She said violence is only doing incalculable damage to the image of state as also to its vital economic and social interests.

Mehbooba said despite ideological and political divergencies, PDP joined hands with BJP to provide a broad-based political platform to the people in all the regions and sub-regions of the state.

“With the objective of ensuring larger political reconciliation in the state, the intricate issues, which have all along been used for political exploitation and electoral politics, have been taken care of in our ‘Agenda of Alliance’,” she said.

The wide-ranging initiatives enumerated in the ‘Agenda of Alliance’ on political, economic and administrative fronts will be implemented for the larger good of the state and its people, the Chief Minister said.

Terming the power of vote as the game-changer in a democratic setup, Mehbooba said a new course for Jammu and Kashmir can be decided only by the people by exercising their right to franchise effectively.