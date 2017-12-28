CM Mehbooba Mufti asks Pakistan to adopt humane approach with Kulbhushan Jadhav

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday asked Pakistan to adopt a humane approach with Kulbhushan Jadhav and ensure his fair trial. Expressing sadness over the treatment meted out to Jadhav’s mother and wife during their recent visit to Pakistan, she said humanity should be treated above politics. Mehbooba made the statement in a tweet in Urdu on the micro blogging site Twitter.
Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh and Roads and Buildings Minister Naeem Akhtar also expressed displeasure over the treatment with Jadhav’s wife and mother in Pakistan. “It is inhumanity of Pakistan. It played this game to mislead the people and got exposed before the world,” Singh said.
“This is the reality of Pakistan, which does not believe in humanity,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the oath taking function of Mehbooba’s brother, Tassaduq Mufti who along with PDP legislator Javaid Mustafa Mir were inducted into the cabinet on Thursday.
Talking about repeated ceasefire violations by Pakistan, he said, “We have made it clear that we will not initiate firing from this side. But if such a thing happens from Pakistan, it will be given a befitting reply.” “Humanitarian outreach should not be made a victim of politics,” Akhtar said.
- Dec 28, 2017 at 10:52 pmCome on guys Indian MEA talking everything except the Passport thing, i mean Pakistan's main proof is that passport recovered from yadav, bearing a muslim name, Indian MEA should deny/dispute that passport, Pak foreign office sent a Letter of interest to MEA India with the copy of that passport attached, this passport has been used 17 times by yadav for travel, these r very direct questions/accusations, yesterday Pak FO spokesperson again asked about that passport, why Indian authorities are shying away from that passport, they talk everything but not challenge the veracity of that passport, neither in ICJ nor anywhere else like UNO, and why still India hasn't lodged any formal complaint with Iran about the so called kidnapping of one of its citizens from Iranian soil? it would had made Indian case even more strong, why India lodged case in ICJ just for consular access? why Indian govt is not pleading his innocence in ICJ? i mean Indians should ask these basic questions from their govtReply