CM Manohar Parrikar appeals people to make Goa free of plastic by 2020

Goa CM, Manohar Parrikar. (File Photo) Goa CM, Manohar Parrikar. (File Photo)

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Tuesday appealed to the people to join hands with the government to make the state free of plastic by 2020. Parrikar said a collective approach to support the government’s initiatives is required to make the coastal state completely free of plastic, by the set deadline of 2020. “Today let’s resolve to make Goa a plastic-free state. The state government has already imposed a ban on bags of below 50 micron (thickness). The implementation of the ban would be done soon,” he said addressing the main state-level function to mark the Independence Day.

“If we all decide that we will not use plastic or will not use plastic bags of below 50 micron, then we can work towards a plastic-free state,” he said.

Parrikar rued there are many people who still have a habit of bundling their garbage in plastic bags and throwing it on roadsides, this habit needs to be corrected.

The chief minister also stressed on the need to improve the quality of primary education in the country and also in Goa, and said the society should join in the efforts for the same.

“One of the issues that could not be handled in last 70 years is about (lack of quality in) primary education. It is sad that students in fifth standard cannot do proper division (of mathematics),” he said.

“In this situation, if we want to take the nation forward then we should be able to work on the quality of primary education,” Parrikar said.

