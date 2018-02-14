CM Manohar Lal Khattar rides bike, reviews preparations ahead of Amit Shah’s Jind rally

Ahead of Amit Shah’s biker rally, CM Haryana ML Khattar driving the bullet bike without number and Sanjay Bhatia Haryana BJP Gen. Secretary also sitting on back seat without helmet (Express photo) Ahead of Amit Shah’s biker rally, CM Haryana ML Khattar driving the bullet bike without number and Sanjay Bhatia Haryana BJP Gen. Secretary also sitting on back seat without helmet (Express photo)

It was an unusual sight as Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday rode a motorcycle in Jind where he reached to take stock of the arrangements for BJP chief Amit Shah’s mega bike rally on Thursday.

According to the claims of BJP leaders, over a lakh bikes will participate in Shah’s rally. “All necessary arrangements for tomorrow’s rally have been made,” the Haryana chief minister told reporters. Khattar is personally overseeing the arrangements along with state party president Subhash Barala and Haryana BJP party in-charge Anil Jain.

The rally is being seen as an attempt by the BJP to consolidate its hold on Jind and adjoining areas. Jind is considered to be the nerve centre of Haryana politics. State BJP leader Rajiv Jain said the rally was part of ‘Mission Vistaar’ or to strengthen the party at the booth level and to gear up the cadre for polls. The ‘Yuva Hunkar’ rally will attract youth and energise workers, a BJP leader said.

As he oversaw the preparations, Khattar drove a bike for sometime while another person rode pillion. Shah will also ride a bike for a short distance to reach the venue tomorrow.

Tight security arrangements have been made in view of the rally, officials said. Armed jawans could be seen in different parts of Jind and some adjoining towns, including roads leading to the venue at Pandu Pindara village, on the outskirts of the Jind city. A few Companies of paramilitary forces have also reached Jind. Police and security forces have been put on alert to prevent any untoward incident taking place during the rally.

The All-India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti had earlier withdrawn their proposed protest rally in Jind tomorrow after talks with Khattar and Union Minister Birender Singh on Sunday night. The opposition parties, however, decided to protest in a peaceful manner. State AAP chief Naveen Jaihind has announced presenting ‘pakodas’ to Shah over the BJP’s alleged failure to generate the promised three lakh jobs for the youth in the last three years. Main opposition INLD had announced it will show black flags and balloons to protest failure of the BJP government on various fronts including the SYL canal issue.

