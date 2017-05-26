CM Mamata Banerjee’s security team comes to rescue of trapped monkey

Illustration: Manali Ghosh Illustration: Manali Ghosh

CHIEF MINISTER Mamata Banerjee’s evening stroll at her nephew and Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee’s residence in New Delhi on Wednesday was interrupted by the screeches of a baby monkey trapped by cables on a boundary wall. What followed was an hour-long rescue effort to reunite the monkey with its mother. Mamata, who is in the city to meet Opposition leaders over the Presidential polls and also Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is staying at Abhishek’s 181, South Avenue residence. “She likes walking in the house lawn. Even last time, after meeting (Delhi CM Arvind) Kejriwal, she had walked for an hour in the lawn. Except, this time, she was interrupted by shrieks,” said a source. Mamata discovered the source of the shrieks to be a monkey, trapped by cables.

“Its mother was also nearby… The CM called her security and police officers to rescue the monkey. They arrived with torches, the lights from which further scared the monkey,” said the source.

Mamata then asked the officers “to not use torches and rescue the monkey without scaring it”. Following this, the security personnel and police officers climbed the wall and “gently got the monkey out”.

“It wasn’t easy. But Didi told us to try loosen the cables,” said an officer. The cables were loosened enough for the baby monkey to free itself, allowing it to run back to its mother.

