CM Mamata Banerjee to inaugurate Biswa Bangla centre today, venue to host ‘landmark’ business summit

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI Photo) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI Photo)

Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, eastern India’s largest convention centre, will be inaugurated in Kolkata on Friday by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Among its first events will be the state’s landmark Business Summit on January 16 and 17.

“It will have huge exhibition space. This is first single indoor auditorium with 3,200 seating capacity. The centre will have multi-level underground parking. The campus has four banquet halls”, said Debasis Sen, state additional chief secretary, and West Bengal Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation (WBHIDCO) CMD .

The convention centre is near HIDCO Bhawan and Mother’s Wax Museum in New Town. It has been built on a 10-acre plot. A smaller auditorium with 2,400 seats has also been built up inside the centre. As per officials, the centre was planned in 2013, while construction began in 2014. It took three years to complete construction. The project was conceived by the state government, executed by WBHIDCO (a state government corporation developing New Town) and implemented by Larsen and Toubro. It has been designed by Dulal Mukherjee, WBHIDCO’s consultant architect.

BGBS 2017 had seen participation from 29 countries, with multiple delegations from Europe, America and Asia participating at the summit.

“With each year the response is getting better. The venue will definitely add to the event and boost tourism for the state”, said a state government official. The convention centre is likely to be an ideal destination for holding national, international conferences and exhibitions for its closeness to Kolkata airport, eco-park and several known hotels.

The centre has automated building management, high-level security and surveillance system, said officials.

“Kolkata being a cultural capital of India have always been on top of the list when it comes to organising exhibitions and conventions. With New Town equipped with all facilities, the zone had already been considered a preferred destination and hence the government planned to build an international standard convention centre,” said another official.

