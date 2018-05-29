CM Mamata Banerjee slams Centre for fuel price hike

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Express photo) West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Express photo)

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday asked the central government to make efforts to control the rising prices of petrol and diesel.

“Fuel prices are increasing again and again. All are being badly affected: agriculture, transport and common people are being forced to bear burden. In spite of the grim situation, why isn’t the Central Govt taking any serious steps to find a solution? They need to act,” Mamata tweeted.

TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee later in the evening said that his party would organise a demonstration in Esplanade to protest against the issue. “Tomorrow (Tuesday), workers of the youth wing of TMC as well as the students’ wing of the party and other cells will organise a sit-in in front of Gandhi Statue to protest against the abnormal rise in petrol and diesel prices. The situation is going out of the hand and it will affect the daily life of the commoners. The government must do something to control this rise,” Chatterjee said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App